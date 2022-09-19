HUN vs FIN Dream11 Team: Hungary and Finland will play the second game of the ECC T10 International 2022 Match at Cartama Oval Spain. Both sides were seen lacking form in their most recent matches so this made the match more exciting. It would be a nail-biter contest. HUN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 International 2022 Match 2 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hungry vs Finland, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 5 PM IST September 19, Monday. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 International 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction, HUN vs FIN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HUN vs FIN Playing 11s Dream11 ECC T10 International 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hungry vs Finland, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10 International 2022 Series.

TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 International 2022 match toss between Hungary and Finland will take place at 4.30 PM IST

Time – September 19, 5PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval

HUN vs FIN Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ahuja Stan(C)

Batters: v Ravindran, M. Tambe, V Ravindran, K Deldar

All-Rounders: Z Rehman(VC), Z Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal

Bowlers: B Khan, A Weligamage, M Imran II

HUN vs FIN Probable Playing XI

Hungary: Khaibar Deldar, Safi Zahir, Zeechan Kukikhel, Asanka Weligamage, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abhishek Ahuja Stan(C), Maaz Bhaiji, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Vinoth Ravindran, Harsh Mandhyan, Sandeep Mohandas

Finland: JOP Scamans, A Abdul Quadir, NG Collins, Ziaur Rehman, PF Gallagher(C), Amjad Sher, PK Garhwal, B Khan, MB Tambe, M Imran, R Muhammad.