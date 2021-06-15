HUN vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020

Hungary vs Portugal Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HUN vs POR at Puskas Arena: In the upcoming FIFA Euro 2020 match, Hungary will take on defending champions Portugal in a crucial Group F match at the Puskas Arena on Tuesday. The Euro 2020 HUN vs POR match will start at 9:30 PM IST – June 15. Hungary need a miracle to get out of Group F and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Portugal, on the other hand, have assembled a formidable squad for the Euros and could potentially defend their crown this season. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are in excellent form and will want to make their mark in this match. Here are the Euro 2020 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUN vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction, HUN vs POR Fantasy football Prediction T10 game, HUN vs POR Probable XIs Euro 2020, Fantasy football Prediction – Hungary vs Portugal, Fantasy Playing Tips – Euro 2020.

TIME: The Euro 2020 match between Portugal and Hungary will kick off at 9:30 PM IST – June 15.

Venue: Puskas Arena.

HUN vs POR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Pepe, Attila Fiola, Raphael Guerreiro, Willi Orban

Midfielders: David Siger (VC), Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Adam Szalai

HUN vs POR Probable Playing XIs

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic.

Portugal: Rui Patrício, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo.

HUN vs POR Squads

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Bogdan, Denes Dibusz, Balazs Toth; Gergo Lovrencsics, Adam Lang, Attila Fiola, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Szilveszter Hangya, Endre Botka, Akos Kecskes, Bendeguz Bolla, Csaba Spandler; Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Filip Holender, David Siger, Dominik Szoboszlai, Loic Nego, Daniel Gazdag, Andras Schafer, Tamas Cseri; Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic, Roland Sallai, Roland Varga, Kevin Varga, Janos Hahn, Szabolcs Schon.

Portugal: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patrício, Rui Silva; Diogo Dalot, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro; Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho; Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva.

