HUR vs HEA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s HUR vs HEA at The Gabba, Brisbane: In the reverse fixture of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Brisbane Heat will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the The Gabba, Brisbane Wednesday – December 30. The Big Bash League – T20 Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Hurricanes will be looking to make amends against Heat’s after their below-par show in their previous meeting at the same venue. With both D’Arcy Short and Colin Ingram in good form at the top of the order, Hurricanes look good for a deep run in the BBL. With three wins out of five games, the Hurricanes are at fourth position on the points table. Meanwhile, Heats finally registered their first win of the season in their last game, defeating Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets. They are currently at the sixth spot on the BBL table. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and HUR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs HEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HUR vs HEA Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20. Also Read - THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League T20 Match 19: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars T20 at Manuka Oval, Canberra 1.45 PM IST December 29 Tuesday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 30. Also Read - REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 18: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers T20 at Carrara Oval, Queensland 12:40 PM IST December 29 Tuesday

Time: 1.45 PM IST. Also Read - SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 17: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers T20 at Adelaide Oval 1.45 PM IST December 28 Monday

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

HUR vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott (C)

Batsmen: Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: D’Arcy Short, James Faulkner, Lewis Gregory (VC), Jack Wildermuth

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

HUR vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott (wk), Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Will Park, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson (C/wk), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

HUR vs HEA SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Wil Parker, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Keemo Paul, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright.

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (wk/C), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Denly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Simon Milenko, Lachlan Pfeffer, Connor Sully, Jack Wood, Jack Sinfield.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HEA Dream11 Team/ HUR Dream11 Team/ Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips KFC Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.