HUR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HUR vs REN at Docklands Stadium: In match no. 54 of BBL T20 tournament, Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Renegades at the Docklands Stadium on Tuesday. The Big Bash League T20 HUR vs REN match will start at 1:45 PM IST – January 18. Hobart Hurricanes claimed a brilliant win over Sydney Thunder as they boosted their chances of advancing to the next stage of the Big Bash League but they need to back that up here as they take on Melbourne Renegades. Consistency has been a real issue for the Hurricanes in this year's tournament but they are within touching distance of advancing with Ben McDermott and Matthew Wade set to be vital with the bat, the latter coming into this contest on the back of an excellent 83 from 54 balls. Melbourne Renegades come into this clash sitting at the foot of the Big Bash League ladder having lost their last three games and their mid-campaign mini-resurgence looks like a distant memory. All three of their recent losses have been hammerings with local rivals Melbourne Stars dishing out a six-wicket defeat in their most recent derby, the Stars chasing down their target of 123 with 33 balls remaining in what was a humiliating loss. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HUR vs REN Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 18.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

HUR vs REN My Dream11 Team

Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Caleb Jewell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, D’Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson, Kane Richardson, Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers.

Captain: Ben McDermott, Vice-captain: D’Arcy Short.

HUR vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Matthew Wade (c), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Thomas Rogers, Mitchell Owen, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Wil Parker.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Jack Prestwidge, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan.

HUR vs REN Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk/Captain), D Arcy Short, Harry Brook, Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Wil Parker.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (Captain), Jake Fraser, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan, Jonathan Merlo, Mitchell Perry, Kane Richardson, James Seymour.