HUR vs REN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s HUR vs REN at Bellerive Oval, Hobart: In another exciting encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Melbourne Renegades will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Saturday – December 19. The Big Bash League – T20 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades match will begin at 05:40 AM IST. Hobart are currently second on the points table with two wins in 3 games and will look to continue their momentum, while Melbourne Renegades have won one game out of their 2 matches. It will be a good opportunity for Renegades to jump on the points table. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and HUR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HUR vs REN Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 05:10 AM IST – December 19.

Time: 05:40 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

HUR vs REN My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Peter Handscomb

Batsmen – Shaun Marsh, Tim David, Colin Ingram (C)

All-Rounders – D’Arcy Short, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nabi (VC), Beau Webster

Bowlers – Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou

HUR vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh (C), Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou.

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Mac Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland.

HUR vs REN SQUADS

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh (C), Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland, Brody Couch.

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Mac Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Caleb Jewell, David Moody, Wil Parker.

