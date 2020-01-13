Dream11 Tips And Predictions

TOSS – The toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

My Dream11 Team

Liam Livingstone, George Bailey, David Miller (C), C Jewell, Ben McDermott (WK), Mitchell Marsh, S Milenko, Jhye Richardson (VC), Chris Jordan, Scott Boland, Qais Ahmed

HUR vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Qais Ahmad, George Bailey, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Simon Milenko, David Miller, Jake Reed/Tom Rogers, Clive Rose

Perth Scorchers: Mitch Marsh (c), Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Cameron Green, Joshua Inglis, Chris Jordan, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Sam Whiteman

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: David Miller, Ben McDermott

Vice-captain Options: Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson

Squads

Perth Scorchers: Mitch Marsh (c), Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Joshua Inglis, Chris Jordan, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Sam Whiteman

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Qais Ahmad, George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Simon Milenko, David Miller, Jake Reed, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose

