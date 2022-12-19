Top Recommended Stories
HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Tasmania Stadium, Launceston 1.45 PM IST December 19, Monday
Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HUR vs SCO Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series.
HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Edek Knights vs Bugibba Blasters, Playing 11s For Today’s Match University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston 1.45 PM IST December 19, Monday. Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HUR vs SCO Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series.
Also Read:
TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1.15 PM IST
Time – December 19, Monday
Venue: University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston.
HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Matthew Wade
Batters: Adam Lyth, Ben McDermott and Faf du Plessis
All-Rounders: Ashton Agar and Shadab Khan
Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Nathan Ellis and Peter Hatzoglou
Captain: Shadab Khan
Vice-Captain: Adam Lyth
HUR vs SCO Probable Playing XI
Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade©(wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith
Perth Scorchers: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis(wk), Ashton Turner©, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff
HUR vs SCO Squads
Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade, James Neesham, Billy Stanlake, Asif Ali, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Ben McDermott, Faheem Ashraf, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Zak Crawley, Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Wil Parker, Mitchell Owen and Patrick Dooley
Perth Scorchers: Adam Lyth, Mitchell Marsh, David Payne, Faf du Plessis, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar, Tymal Mills, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Stephen Eskinazi, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Peter Hatzoglou and Hamish McKenzie
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.