HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HUR vs SCO at Bellerive Oval: The T20 action continues in Big Bash League T20 – in the match no. 12 of BBL tournament, Hobart Hurricanes will take on Perth Scorchers at the Bellerive Oval on Tuesday. The Big Bash League T20 HUR vs SCO match will start at 4:15 PM IST – December 14. With some brilliant batting display from openers Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short, Hurricanes overcame Sydney Sixers by 44 runs (D/L Method) on Saturday and registered their first win of the tournament. Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, made a dream start into their tournament campaign with two wins in a row against Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HUR vs SCO Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 14.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Perth.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network

HUR vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Matthew Wade (VC), Cameron Bancroft

Batters – Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders – D’Arcy Short (C), Ashton Agar

Bowlers – Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Jason Behrendorff

HUR vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (C), Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (C/wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Jordan Thompson, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Kann.

HUR vs SCO Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk/C), D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Thomas Rogers, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harry Brook, Josh Kann, Ben McDermott, Wil Parker, Macalister Wright.

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (Captain), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Tymal Mills.

