Dream11 Team Prediction

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers T20 at Bellerive Oval at 1:45 PM IST December 10 Thursday: Also Read - Big Bash League 2020-21 Live Streaming Details: Full Squads, Schedule, TV Telecast, Timings, Venues And All You Need to Know

The Hurricanes will host the Sixers in the tournament opener of the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Thursday at the Bellerive Oval. Both sides have big names of the game and hence it promises to be a closely-fought battle. The defending champions would look to get their campaign off to a winning start at Hobart. It will not be easy against the Hurricanes – who will dearly miss their regular skipper Matthew Wade. Also Read - Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming Big Bash League 2020-21: When And Where to Watch HUR vs SYD Live Updates Today's BBL Cricket Match Online And on TV

TOSS: The Big Bash League 2020-21 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers will take place at 1.15 PM (IST) – December 10. Also Read - MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2020 Qualifier 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Multan Suntans vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Match at National Stadium 8:30 PM IST November 15 Sunday

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

HUR vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Josh Philippe (VC)

Batsmen – James Vince, Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram

All-Rounders – Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, D’Arcy Short (C), James Faulkner

Bowlers – Ben Dwarshius, Stephen O’Keefe, Riley Meredith

Likely 11

Hobart Hurricanes

D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Will Jacks, Mac Wright, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland.

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Justin Avendano/Jack Edwards, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshius, Stephen O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Lloyd Pope.

SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes

D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Will Jacks, Mac Wright, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Tim David

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Justin Avendano/Jack Edwards, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshius, Stephen O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Lloyd Pope, Nick Bertus, Jack Edwards/Justin Avendano, Ben Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HUR Dream11 Team/ SIX Dream11 Team/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Big Bash League 2020-21/ Online Cricket Tips and more.