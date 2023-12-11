By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match North Tasmania Cricket Association Stadium in Launceston 1:45 PM IST December 11, Monday
Here is the Dream 11 of HUR vs SIX KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HUR vs SIX Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series.
HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Dream 11 of HUR vs SIX KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HUR vs SIX Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series. HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match North Tasmania Cricket Association Stadium in Launceston 1:45 PM IST December 11, Monday.
Trending Now
TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:15 PM IST
You may like to read
Time: 11th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST
Venue: North Tasmania Cricket Association Stadium in Launceston.
HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team
Wicket-keepers: B McDermott, Matthew Wade
Batters: S Smith, S Hain, Tim David
All-rounders: Corey Anderson, M Henriques, T Curran
Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis
Captain: Ben McDermott
Vice-captain: Tim David.
HUR vs SIX Probable Playing XI
Hobart Hurricanes: Ben Mcdermott, Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, Sam Heazlett, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathon Ellis, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe.
Squads
Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c and wk), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Billy Stanlake, Sam Heazlett, Liam Guthrie, Mitchell Owen, Peter Hatzoglou, Patrick Dooley, Iain Carlisle
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques (c), Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe, Joel Davies, Daniel Hughes, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Perr
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.