HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match North Tasmania Cricket Association Stadium in Launceston 1:45 PM IST December 11, Monday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:15 PM IST

Time: 11th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: North Tasmania Cricket Association Stadium in Launceston.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: B McDermott, Matthew Wade

Batters: S Smith, S Hain, Tim David

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, M Henriques, T Curran

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis

Captain: Ben McDermott

Vice-captain: Tim David.

HUR vs SIX Probable Playing XI

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben Mcdermott, Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, Sam Heazlett, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathon Ellis, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe.

Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c and wk), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Billy Stanlake, Sam Heazlett, Liam Guthrie, Mitchell Owen, Peter Hatzoglou, Patrick Dooley, Iain Carlisle

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques (c), Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe, Joel Davies, Daniel Hughes, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Perr

