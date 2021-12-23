HUR vs STA Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HUR vs STA at Bellerive Oval: In the match no. 19 of Big Bash League T20 tournament, the battle between two struggling sides will take place as Melbourne Stars take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval on Friday. The Big Bash League T20 HUR vs STA match will start at 10 AM IST – December 24. Hobart Hurricanes have lost two back-to-back matches against Perth Scorchers by a massive margin. They are looking to bounce back and are hopeful of performing well against Melbourne Stars. They are placed at the 6th spot in the standings with 6 points. Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, have lost against Sydney Sixers despite a strong batting performance in their previous game. They need to be more consistent with the ball if they want to defend the targets. With 2 wins and 2 losses, they are at the 5th spot in the standings with 7 points. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs STA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HUR vs STA Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.Also Read - DEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 5 Between Dabang Delhi K.C vs Puneri Paltan at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 9:30 AM IST – December 24. Also Read - DAT vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Oman D20 Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters, Team News For Today's T20 From Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

Time: 10 AM IST. Also Read - GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 4 Between GUJ vs JAI at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

HUR vs STA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Matthew Wade, Joe Clarke

Batters – Glenn Maxwell (C), D’Arcy Short, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell (VC)

Bowlers – Brody Couch, Sandeep Lamichhane, Joel Paris

HUR vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (C/wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Rainbird, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch.

HUR vs STA Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk/Captain), D Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Wil Parker, Sandeep Lamichhane, Peter Handscomb, Josh Kann, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen, Macalister Wright.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Clint Hinchliffe, Peter Nevill, Sam Rainbird.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ STA Dream11 Team/ HUR Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Big Bash League T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.