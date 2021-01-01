HUR vs STA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's HUR vs STA at Bellerive Oval, Hobart: In another exciting encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Melbourne Stars will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Blundstone Arena on Saturday – January 2. The Big Bash League – T20 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars match will begin at 11:35 AM IST. Hobart are currently third on the points table with four wins in six games and will look to continue their momentum, while fifth-placed Melbourne Stars have won two games out of their 5 matches. It will be a good opportunity for Stars to jump on the points table.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 11:05 AM IST – December 19.

Time: 11:35 AM IST.

Venue: Blundstone Arena

HUR vs STA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran (VC)

Batsmen – Hilton Cartwright, Tim David, Dawid Malan (C), Peter Handscomb

All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers – Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

HUR vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan.

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Wil Parker, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith.

HUR vs STA SQUADS

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Seb Gotch, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Wil Parker, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Macilister Wright.

