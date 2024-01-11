Home

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 33: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, 2.10 PM IST

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 33: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, 2.10 PM IST

HUR vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 33: All You Need To Know

HUR vs STR Match Details

Toss: The Toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers set to take place at 1.40 PM IST.

Venue: The clash will take place at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

HUR vs STR Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott(c)

Batters: C Lynn, M Wright, C Jewell

All-rounders: C Jordan, N Chaudhary(vc), M Short, D Short, J Overton

Bowlers: N Ellis, D Payne.

HUR vs STR Probable Playing XIs

HUR: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis ©, Riley Meredith

STR: Matthew Short (c), Alex Carey (wk), Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, David Payne, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

