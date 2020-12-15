HUR vs STR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s HUR vs STR at Aurora Stadium, Launceston: In the season opening encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Adelaide Strikers will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Aurora Stadium, Launceston Tuesday – December 15. The Big Bash League – T20 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Hurricanes have had a strong start to their BBL campaign with two wins in as many matches so far. With both D’Arcy Short and Colin Ingram in good form at the top of the order, Hurricanes look good for a deep run in the BBL. Meanwhile, Strikers lost their BBL opener against Hurricanes on Sunday, as their top order failed against Scott Boland and Riley Meredith. Despite Daniel Worrall’s fifty, Adelaide Strikers came up second best and will eye revenge against the same team, as Alex Carey is set to return to the side. With Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle also likely to be back in action, Strikers will look to turn things around. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HUR vs STR Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20. Also Read - MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 Match 28: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Football Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim 7.30 PM IST December 14 Monday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 15. Also Read - DV vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions T20 Semifinal 2 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 7:00 PM IST December 14 Monday

Time: 1.45 PM IST. Also Read - GGC vs GKH Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 Qualifier 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna T20 Match at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 5 PM IST December 14 Monday

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

HUR vs STR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (VC)

Batsmen: Philip Salt, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: D’Arcy Short (C), Matt Renshaw, James Faulkner

Bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan, Riley Meredith

HUR vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Mac Wright, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C/wk), Tim David, Will Jacks, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland and Riley Meredith.

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C/wk), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs.

HUR vs STR SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (wk/C), Tim David, Macalister Wright, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, David Moody, Wil Parker, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter.

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk/C), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ STR Dream11 Team/ HUR Dream11 Team/ Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips KFC Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.