HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HUR vs STR at Bellerive Oval: In match no. 22 of Big Bash League T20 tournament, Adelaide Strikers will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval on Monday. The Big Bash League T20 HUR vs STR match will start at 12:35 PM IST – December 27. After two back-to-back losses, Hobart Hurricanes won their first game against Melbourne Stars by 24 runs. With two wins and three losses, Hurricanes are at the third spot in the BBL T20 points table with 10 points. Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are in a spot of bother at the moment having lost three matches in a row. With a solitary win under their belt, Strikers are lying at the 6th spot in the BBL T20 standings with 7 points. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HUR vs STR Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 12 PM IST – December 27.

Time: 12:35 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval.

HUR vs STR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Matthew Wade (C), Ben McDermott

Batsmen – Jonathan Wells, Tim David, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders – D’Arcy Short (VC), Matthew Short

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis

HUR vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (C/wk), D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane and Tom Rogers.

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Jono Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), George Garton, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (C) and Fawad Ahmed.

HUR vs STR Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk/Captain), D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Kann, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, Macalister Wright, Caleb Jewell.

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (Captain), Fawad Ahmed, Wes Agar, George Garton, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Liam O Connor, Matt Renshaw.

