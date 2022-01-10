HUR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 8:10 AM.

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

HUR vs THU My Dream11 Team

Matthew Gilkes, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott (C), Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (VC), D’Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Owen, Gurinder Sandhu, Thomas Rogers, Tanveer Sangha

Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes:

Ben McDermott (wk), D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Tom Lammonby, Peter Handscomb (c), Tim David, Wil Sanders, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell Owen

Sydney Thunder:

Baxter Holt (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Gurinder Sandhu, Mohammad Hasnain