HUR vs THU Dream11 Tips, Fantasy Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s HUR vs THU at Perth Stadium: In the reverse fixture of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Sydney Thunder will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Perth Stadium on Thursday – January 7. The Big Bash League – T20 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder match will begin at 12.40 PM IST. The two teams have had a fantastic season so far with five wins each under their belt. Having suffered a loss in their previous encounters, they will be looking to get back on winning track as the league stage nears its end. Sydney Thunder are placed second on the table with 19 points from seven games while Hobart Hurricanes are right behind them at the third spot with 18 points from eight games. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and HUR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs THU Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HUR vs THU Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20. Also Read - SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's SC East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL Football Match 49 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco 7.30 PM IST January 5 Wednesday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 12.15 PM IST – January 7. Also Read - ODC vs OPA Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Odisha T20 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers Match 22 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 7:30 PM IST January 6 Wednesday

Time: 12.40 PM IST. Also Read - ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Odisha T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas Match 21 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 3:30 PM IST January 6 Wednesday

Venue: Perth Stadium.

HUR vs THU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott (C)

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, D Arcy Short (VC)

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew

HUR vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

HUR vs THU SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Tim David, Peter Handscomb (C), Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THU Dream11 Team/ HUR Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips KFC Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.