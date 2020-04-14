Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes the quality of pitches and spectator experience remain key to preserving Test cricket, while VVS Laxman, the former India batsman, weighed in on the idea of four-day Tests, saying he doesn’t advertise the concept. Also Read - Supremely Fit MS Dhoni Will Play at Least Three IPL Seasons: VVS Laxman

"The keys areas I can pinpoint to one's pitches is that if they are flat, like one in Cambridge which years ago when Jimmy Anderson got 90 odd runs from 600 balls. The games on these pitches are boring and old school," Hussain said on Star Sports' Cricket Show Cricket Connected.

"Those days have got to go in test match cricket, 300+ score in first innings where the ball slightly dominates back making it great for viewing and crowd experience. The match gives a value add to the tickets bought and England test match ticket are not cheap."

As far as four-day Tests are concerned, the idea of which was first originated by Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia chief, the concept has been played down by most cricketers, believing it will take the sheen off Test cricket. And Laxman, one of India’s finest Test cricketers, is no exception.

“I am not really a fan of this 4-day test cricket, 5 days fits perfect because it gets more results and reducing it the 4 days will not achieve the desired results according to me,” he said on Cricket Connected. “Another point aspect is the toss, especially during the overseas tour the captain from the visiting side gets to decide what he wants to choose because we want to see teams travelling and winning matches on away turf which makes it more interesting for spectators.”

