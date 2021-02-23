HYD vs BRD Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Hyderabad vs Baroda Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HYD vs BRD at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium: In another exciting battle of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD tournament, Hyderabad will take on Baroda in round two of Elite Group A match at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium on Wednesday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD HYD vs BRD match will start at 9 AM IST – February 24. In their last match against Tripura, Hyderabad scored a mammoth total of 349 runs in their 50 overs. Captain Tanmay Agarwal played a top knock of 86 off 100 balls and was ably supported by opening batsman Tilak Varma, who remained unbeaten on 156. In response, Tripura were bowled out for 236 runs, with Chama Milind picking up a five-wicket haul for Hyderabad. On the other hand, Baroda also started their Vijay Hazare campaign with a win over Tripura, whom they bowled out for 263 runs. In response, Baroda reached the target with five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Vishnu Solanki hit a splendid hundred, while captain Krunal Pandya and wicket-keeper-batsman Smit Patel scored half-centuries. The live TV telecast BRD online live streaming of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD match will be available on Star Sports network BRD Disney+ Hotstar, JIO TV app. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England 3rd Test at Motera, Ahmedabad 2.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Hyderabad BRD Baroda will take place at 8.30 AM IST. Also Read - LAZ vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantast Tips Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, And Predicted XIs For Today's Lazio vs Bayern Munich Round of 16 Match at Stadio Olimpico 1:30 AM IST February 24 Wednesday

Time: 9 AM IST Also Read - LU vs SOU Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Leeds United vs Southampton Match at Elland Road 11:30 PM IST February 23 Tuesday

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium.

HYD vs BRD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Smit Patel

Batters – Tilak Verma, Tanmay Agarwal (VC), Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki

All-Rounders – Krunal Pandya (C), Bavanaka Sandeep, Karthik Kakade

Bowlers – Atit Sheth, Chama Milind, Telukupalli Ravi Teja

HYD vs BRD Probable Playing XIs

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Mickil Jaiswal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Prateek Reddy (wk), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Mehdi Hassan.

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar, Smit Patel (wk), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Krunal Pandya (C), Karthik Kakade, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Babashafi Pathan, Pradeep Yadav.

HYD vs BRD Squads

Baroda: Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Kedar Devdhar, Parth Kohli, Smit Patel (wk), Krunal Pandya (C), Vishnu Solanki, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Mitesh Patel, Karthik Kakade, Ninad Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Pratyush Kumar, Shivalik Sharma, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Jyotsnil Singh, Pradeep Yadav.

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (C), Tilak Varma, Balchander Anirudh, Jaweed Ali, Jamalpur Mallikarjun (wk), Ashish Reddy, Himalay Agarwal, Chama V Milind, Mehdi Hassan, CTL Rakshan, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bavanaka Sandeep, Ajay Dev Goud, Prateek Reddy, Mickil Jaiswal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HYD Dream11 Team/ BRD Dream11 Team/ Hyderabad Dream11 Player List/ Baroda Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD/ Online Cricket Tips and more.