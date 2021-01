HYD vs TN Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HYD vs TN at Jadavpur University Campus, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament, Tamil Nadu will take on Hyderabad at the Jadavpur University Campus, Cuttack on Saturday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy HYD vs TN match will start at 12 PM IST – January 16. It's a South Indian derby – Hyderabad currently are at third spot in the Elite B Group standings with 4 points. In their previous match, they lost to Bengal by 6 wickets and they need to come out of the loss and perform well in the remaining matches. On the other hand, last year's runners-up Tamil Nadu got off to a brilliant start as they won all their three matches and are at the top of the table in the Elite B Group standings with 12 points in their bag.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad will take place at 11.30 AM IST.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Jadavpur University Campus.

HYD vs TN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – N Jagadeesan (C), Dinesh Karthik

Batters – C Hari Nishanth (VC), Arun Karthik, Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal

All-Rounders – Kartikeya Kak, Telukupalli Ravi Teja

Bowlers – Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Tanay Thyagarajan

HYD vs TN Probable Playing XIs

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (C), Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, Yudhvir Singh, Kartikeya Kak, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind.

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (C/wk), Shahrukh Khan, Arun Karthik, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier.

HYD vs TN Squads

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (C), Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, Yudhvir Singh, Kartikeya Kak, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Mickil Jaiswal, Kolla Sumanth, Ajay Dev Goud, Prateek Reddy.

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (C/wk), Shahrukh Khan, Arun Karthik, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajit, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Srinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy.

