HYD-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Womens Senior One Day Trophy 2021

In the match of Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Hyderabad will take on Gujarat at the C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat, on Friday. The Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021 HYD-W vs GUJ-W match will start at 9 AM IST – March 12.

TOSS: The Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 toss between Hyderabad-W vs Gujarat-W will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Time: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat.

HYD-W vs GUJ-W My Dream11 Team

Vellore Kavya, Doli Ramya, Anuradha Nayak (C), Keerthi Reddy (VC), Bhimanathini Parimala, Janviben Patel, Pragna Chaudhari, Renuka Chaudhari, Sarvi Shah, Simran Patel, Leena Patel

HYD-W vs GUJ-W Squads

Hyderabad Women (HYD-W): Boddu Anjali Boddu, Pranavi Chandra Srinivas Velagapudi, Soppadhandi Venugopal Yashasri, Ramya Sadanandam Doli, Rachna Satish Kumar, Bellapu Snigdha Sekhar, Bhimanathini Srinivas Parimala, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Himani Udaiveer Yadav, Echapuram Chitra Maheshwari, Palthya Chenya Parvathi, Anuradha Prashanta Nayak, Thaniyath Syed Fatima, Bhogi Shravani Bhogi Mallesh Bhogi, Yeadukondala Trisha Poojitha, P Keerthi Reddy, Kavya V L Mahesh Chander Vellore, Soneni Likitha Nandini, Musunuru Jyotika Chowdary, Mamatha Kishan Kanojia, Gongadi V Trisha, Mamatha Verappa Madiwala

Gujarat Women (GUJ-W): Anushka Krishnasingh Rajput, Retalben Shankarbhai Patel, Renuka Navinbhai Chaudhari, Gopi Prabhubhai Mendpara, Toral Dalpatbhai Patel, Aanchal Devang Shah, ZeeI Nikhil Mithaiwala, Stuti Devang Janviben Mayurbhai Patel, Muskan Chandrakant Vasava, Bhavana Sundarkumar Goplani, Haniben Mukeshbhai Patel, Pinal Ambubhai Talpada, Pragna Mansing Chaudhari, Sarvi Ashwin Kumar Shah, Krutikaben Jamsibhai Chaudhari, Simran Sunilbhai Patel, Tanya Hemalbhai Patel, Leena Kanti Patel, Manali Kaushikbhai Vaghela, Heena Yamin Ansari, Hiralben Rarneshbhai Solanki, Maitry Nitinbhai Patel, Anjali Nanjibhai Patel

