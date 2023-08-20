Hyderabad Cricket Association Reveals Other Options If BCCI Fails To Change ICC World Cup Schedule

Home

The first match of ODI World Cup will be played between defending Champions England and New Zealand on October 5 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: With less than two months left for the ODI World Cup, Hyderabad Cricket Association requested BCCI to again change the schedule for the tournament. The local police raised concerns over hosting back-to-back matches, including the marque clash between former champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Hyderabad Police have informed HCA that organising back-to-back matches may result in them failing to provide adequate security to the Pakistan team it will also require posting a sufficient number of troops at the stadium and the team hotel. Apparently, the HCA was not consulted before the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match was moved ahead.

It is now to be seen how BCCI will respond to this request as it has already faced severe criticism from foreign media over the first change of schedule.

If BCCI unable to change the schedule then HCA came up with the other options as they said that they will try garner enough resources that includes security personnal.

“It is understood that in case the BCCI is unable to make any schedule tweaks, the HCA will try and garner enough resources, including security personnel, to ensure the matches go smoothly” reported ESPNcricinfo.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is scheduled to host only three of the 45 matches with the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match scheduled for October 12. But with the BCCI reworking fixtures for nine matches to accommodate clashes with other schedules to avoid security hassles, the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match was moved ahead to October 10 from its original date of October 12.

