Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Hyderabad FC vs ATK FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 43 HYD vs ATK at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad: Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC face a daunting task when they host ATK in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Saturday. Hyderabad FC are in desperate need for an upturn in form. The debutants have just four points from eight games. Phil Brown’s team has just one point to show from their last five matches.

Their opponents ATK, on the other hand, are third on the table with 14 points from eight matches and could possibly go top of the table with a victory on Saturday. But Hyderabad, who have just one win so far, need to put behind the demons from their previous clash earlier this season when Antonio Habas’ side thumped them 5-0.

Hyderabad have the worst defence this season – conceding 17 goals from eight games – while ATK have the best attack which has pumped in 16 goals. The Hyderabad defence, which is yet to keep a clean sheet this season, will brace themselves for a tough night against the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams.

But it is not just the defence that has troubled Hyderabad this season. Their attack has contributed just seven goals — the second worst after Chennaiyin FC (5). But more importantly, they have scored just three goals at home. They have also never scored first in any of their matches so far — the only team in the league to do so. The match between Hyderabad FC and ATK FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Saturday (December 21). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Hyderabad FC and ATK FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

My Dream11 Team

P Das, P Kotal, A Garcia-Iniguez, Gurtej-Singh, M Pereira, E Garcia, M Soosairaj, Robin-Singh, G Barnes, D Silva, A Bhattacharya (GK).

HYD vs ATK Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (C) (GK), Asish Rai, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Rohit Kumar, Laldanmawia Ralte, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Robin Singh.

ATK FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Prabir Das, Agustin Iniguez (C), Edu Garcia, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

HYD vs ATK SQUADS

ATK: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin.

Hyderabad: Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar,Gurtej-Singh,Rafael Lopez, Sahil panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HYD Dream11 Team/ ATK Dream11 Team/ Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team/ ATK FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.