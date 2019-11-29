Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 27 HYD vs BFC in Hyderabad: Defending champions Bengaluru FC will look to pick up their third win on the trot in the ISL when they go up against new entrants Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Friday. After registering three draws in their first three matches, Carles Cuadrat’s men defeated rivals Chennaiyin FC 3-0 and Kerala Blasters 1-0 to get their title defence back on track. Up next for them is a struggling Hyderabad side away from home, a proposition Cuadrat believes will not be easy. Phil Brown’s side is at the bottom of the standings with three points from five matches, which includes one win and four defeats so far.

The game against the Blues will be Hyderabad’s most difficult yet, considering both teams’ defensive records. The unbeaten Bengaluru side has conceded just one goal and that too not from open play and have the most number of clean sheets in the sixth season of ISL.

On the other hand, not only has a side managed by Brown failed to keep a clean sheet in ISL, but Hyderabad have also conceded a league-high 12 goals in five matches. Bengaluru midfielder Dimas Delgado, after failing to make the desired impact in the first three games, has found his rhythm in the last two matches with two assists to his name. Skipper Sunil Chhetri, who started the season playing as a left-winger supporting Manuel Onwu, played centrally and scored a goal each in the last two games. The match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Friday (November 29). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad

My Dream11 Team

Nishu Kumar, Matthew Kilgallon, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Marko Stankovic, Nikhil Poojary, Sunil Chhetri (C), Robin Singh and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

HYD vs BFC Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh, Rafa Lopez, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Robin Singh, Bobo.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Albert Serran Polo, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Raphael Augusto, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri.

HYD vs BFC SQUADS

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Harmanjot Khabra, Rino Anto, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Albert Serran, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sairuat Kima, Juanan Gonzalez, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Manuel Onwu.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BFC Dream11 Team/ HYD Dream11 Team/ Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team/ Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.