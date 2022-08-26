Imphal: After a commanding performance to kick off their Durand Cup campaign, Hyderabad FC are back in action, when they take on their South-Indian neighbours Chennaiyin FC, in their second Group-C clash on Friday. Manolo Marquez’s side are currently second in the group table, just a point below NEROCA, who stand on top. Chennaiyin FC, who drew their first game with Army Red FT, are fourth in the table. But both teams could go top with a positive result in this game.Also Read - Highlights East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Bangal Brigade Settle For a Goalless Draw Yet Again

The Marina Machans have a strong squad led by a new boss in Thomas Brdaric. New signings Fallou Diagne, Julius Duker and Gurmukh Singh might be joined by the likes of Vincy Barretto, Mohammed Rafique and Romario Jesuraj for this crunch clash, the club said in a release on Thursday.

The Durand Cup match Hyderabad Fc vs Chennaiyin will be played on Friday (August 26) from 3:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - BJP's Kalyan Chaubey and Congress' NA Haris Join Hands To Tun AIFF

Where is the Durand Cup match Hyderbad FC vs Chennaiyin FC going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC be played at Khuman Lampak, Imphal.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Hyderbad FC vs Chennaiyin FC on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC in India?

The Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be live streamed on Voot.