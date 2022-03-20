GOA: Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC donning similar yellow colours, will look to claim the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) trophy, when the two teams lock horns in the final at the PJN Stadium, here on Sunday.

It has been a season to remember for both Hyderabad and Kerala, reaching the summit of the 2021-22 ISL season on the back of some scintillating performances. Hyderabad finished second in the table with 38 points while Kerala were fourth having 34 in their kitty.

On Sunday, both outfits will get an opportunity to showcase their might in front of a packed house with fans allowed back in the stands after a gap of two years.

When is the HFC vs KBFC Hero ISL match ?

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will take place on Sunday, March 20 in India.

What is the timing of the HFC vs KBFC Hero ISL match ?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Where is the HFC vs KBFC Hero ISL final match being played?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the JLN Stadium in Margao Goa, also known as the Fatorda Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the HFC vs KBFC Hero ISL final match ?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3.

Where can you live stream the HFC vs KBFC Hero ISL Final match ?

The match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.