Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 59 HYD vs ODS at G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium: An in-form Odisha FC will be looking to heap more misery on struggling Hyderabad FC when the two sides meet in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday. Odisha come to Hyderabad on the back of three consecutive wins that propelled them to fourth on the table. Josep Gombau’s side will know that another victory against bottom-placed Hyderabad FC will see them pull five points clear of the chasing pack.

They will have to be wary of Hyderabad who have just seen their manager Phil Brown part ways with the club after managing to win just five points from 12 games. Odisha will expect a response from the hosts as the players look to impress Albert Roca, who will take complete charge of the club from next season.

Hyderabad’s task will be made all the more difficult by the suspension of midfielder Marko Stankovic. The likes of Adil Khan and Rohit Kumar will have important roles to play against a guileful Odisha midfield. But the holes they need to plug are in defence. Hyderabad, yet to keep a clean sheet this season, have shipped in 15 goals in the last five matches.

The defence, led by Matthew Kilgallon, needs to be wary of the crossing prowess of Odisha. Gombau’s side have scored eight goals from crosses, the most by a side this season. In attack, Marcelinho needs more support up front. The match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Wednesday (January 15). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

My Dream11 Team

Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Matthew Kilgallon, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Adil Khan, Marcelo Pereria, Aridane Santana, Bobo.

HYD vs ODS Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Adil Khan, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira, Nestor Jesus Benitez.

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana.

HYD vs ODS SQUADS

Hyderabad FC: Kamalijt Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar, Gurtej Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya.

Odisha FC: Diawandou Diagne, Dorronsoro, Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuan Mawia, Amit Tudu, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Gaurav Bora, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martín Pérez Guedes, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Aridane Santana, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Romeo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HYD Dream11 Team/ ODS Dream11 Team/ Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team/ Odisha FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.