Kolkata: In an all ISL clash, Hyderabad FC take on Rajasthan United in the qualifier-3 of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on Monday. The winners of this match will go on to play against Bengaluru FC in the Semi-final stage.Also Read - LIVE Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022- Qualifier 4: ISL Champions Face Tricky Challenge From RUFC

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE: HERE

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United ?

The Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United will be played on Monday (September 12) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Durand Cup 2022, Qualifier 3 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where is the Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United be played at Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata. Also Read - Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United in India?

The Durand Cup match Hyderabad FC vs Rajasthan United will be live streamed on Voot.

SQUADS

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Aman Kumar Sahani, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Akash Mishra, Manoj Mohammad, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Sweden Fernandes, Sahil Tavora, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera, Nikhil Poojary, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Joel Chianese, Aaren D’Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio.

Rajasthan United: Niraj Kumar, Vishal Joon, Mambetaliev Aidar, Melroy Assisi, Hardik Bhatt, Saurabh Bhanwala, MD Fayajuddin, Amrit Pal Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Yura Tarung, Akash Tripathi, Sergio, Barboza Jr, Youssef Atriss, Bektur Amngldiev, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Vanlalzahawhma, Anant Tawe, Chanso Horam, Nikum Gyawar, Lalremsanga Fanai, William Neihsial, Aman Thapa, Shaiborlang Kharpan, William Lalnunfela, Yuvraj Singh, Alister Anthony, Martin Chaves.