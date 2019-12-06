Star India shuttler Saina Nehwal has praised Hyderabad Police for their action against the four accused who were involved in the brutal gang rape and murder of a veterinary. In a stunning turn of events, during the wee hours of Friday, police killed all the four accused in an alleged encounter.

Last week, a 26-year-old Hyderabad vet, while returning home, was gang raped and burnt in Shamshabad by four men. The police said they acted in self defence when the accused tried to snatch their weapons and escape from the spot where they were reconstructing crime scene as part of their investigation.

“Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u 🙏,” Saina tweeted on Thursday.

However, doubles player Jwala Gutta wondered whether the encounter will deter future rapists and if every such criminal will be treated in the same manner irrespective of their social standing.

“Will this stop the future rapists?? And an important question Will every rapist be treated the same way…irrespective of their social standing?!” Gutta tweeted.

The horrific incident resulted in nationwide outrage and protests with some demanding the accused to be hanged in public. Several MPs even went on to suggest a lynching of the perpetrators.