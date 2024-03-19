Home

Sports

Hyderabad T10 League LIVE Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

Hyderabad T10 League LIVE Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

Hyderabad T10 League LIVE Streaming: All matches in Masters T10 Premier League 2024 will take place at the MRR Cricket Ground in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad T10

Hyderabad: Franchise leagues are the order of the day in the cricketing scape. With so many leagues coming up in the recent past, there is another league, named the Hyderabad T10 league that is taking shape. This is a six-team tournament where all franchises will play each other before the business end. The tournament will take place over the course of a week with a total of 18 games, including the semi-finals and final. The six teams featuring in the league are Hyderabad Heroes, Nalgonda Lions, Adilabad Tigers, Rangareddy Royals, Mahbubnagar Warriors, and Karimnagar Kings.

The winners of the semi-finals will face off in the final of this 10-over-per-side tournament on Sunday, March 24.

All matches in Masters T10 Premier League 2024 will take place at the MRR Cricket Ground in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Masters T10 Premier League 2024 live in India

Live streaming of Masters T10 Premier League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

There will be no live telecast of Masters T10 Premier League 2024 on any TV channel in India.

Hyderabad Heroes: Anil Kumar, CV Anand, CH Sreekanth, KP Kumar, Abdul Wahaid, Khaja, Pavan Kumar, Rambabu Reddy, Remella Sairama, Shaikh Sadique, Sreedhar Eadha, Rlv Prasad, Ashok Vasudevan, Prashanth Kumar, and Vegi Sailesh.

Nalgonda Lions: Faiz Ahmed, Gnaneshwar Singh, Gopi Krishna, SP Reddy, Abdul Subhan, Kahdeer, P Jayaprakash, Sai Surya Kiran, Syed Quadri, Taher Bin Jaffar, S Sreedhar Reddy, M Pradeep Kumar, Sameer Shaik, Sheri Rajender, and Suresh Kumar.

Adilabad Tigers: Parth Sathvalkar, Syed Nayeem, Vemu Lenin, Azhar Mohiuddin, C Sandeep, Khalid Ahmed, Lakshmi Judula, Vivek G, Fazil Khan, Ravi Kumar, Abdul Sattar, Abhijit Joarder, Jaganath KVN, Karumuri Pavan, Kotaru Kiran, Srikanth Purama, and Sudhir Saraogi.

Rangareddy Royals: Ananth Madabushi, Clement Napier Nagle, Kandi Reddy, Asef Jabbar Khan, Bolleddu Ashish Kumar, Kona Venkata Badrinath, Rambabu Sarlana, Ranganadh, Sanjit Sabharwal, Vishal Sharma, Venkat Raghava Pulijala, Guvvala Balaraj, Krishna Kumar, Nalamasa Shobhan Babu, Purushottam Naidu, and Siva Nagaraju Vemareddy

Mahbubnagar Warriors: Arvind Shetty, Khaja Fazil Sheriff, Mohammad Mukram Siddiqui, Praveen Kolanpak, Garikipat Rao, Mohammed Hyma Pasha, Prasanth IP, SSLN Murthy, Nalli Kiran Kumar, Prakash Jhavar, Gopavarapu Krishna, Gopisethi Venkateshwarlu, Mohammed Kaleem, Nandyala Reddy, and Vipin Kumar.

Karimnagar Kings: A Shailesh Kumar, P Chandrasekhar Rao, Sandeep Rajan, Srinivas Rao, C Sunil, Gurala Srikanth, I Penchaliah, Jannu Babu, Phani Chenchu, Siva Jadhyala, D Harrison Sunil, Gumeda Reddy, Kiran Kumar, Manohar, Paramveer Singh, and Thiruchy Sundeep.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.