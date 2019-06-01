Hyderabad would play host to the 2nd edition of India Open International Taekwondo Championship from June 11 to 16. Sportspersons from 25 countries, including Australia, America, Japan and Korea, and also from 29 states in the country would participate in the event, an official release quoted Telangana Tourism and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud as saying Friday.

The event to be held at GMC Balayogi international stadium at Gachibowli in the city, would be organised by Taekwondo Federation of India, it said.