‘I Actually Deleted Instagram For A Week’ Alex Carey Opens Up On Abuse From England Fans Towards Him And His Family During Ashes

The Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey ended the series with 200 runs at a below-par average of 22.22.

Alex Carey was subjected to verbal abuse after Lord's test. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australian left-handed batter and wicket-keeper Alex Carey has open about how he and his family were subjected to online abuse by England fans on Instagram during the Ashes 2023 series. The matter was so serious that eventually, it led to an official investigation from Cricket Australia’s cyber police. Alex Carey was verbally abused when he dismissed England’s wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow in controversial fashion during the second test at Lord’s.

After the controversial Lord’s test, Carey was subjected to a hostile reaction for the rest of the series by the English crowd, particularly at Leeds, where a section of fans even removed their shoes upon the wicket-keeper’s arrival to the crease.

However, the left-handed batter had a solid series with gloves, but eventually couldn’t do well with the bat. The Aussie wicket-keeper ended the series with 200 runs at a below-par average of 22.22. The Australian wicket-keeper has revealed that he received backlash following the Bairstow incident and he had to delete his Instagram account for a while as well.

He told to Australian media outlets that “There was a lot of nasty comments that came my way, or came the family’s way, so post incident it was pretty aggressive and something new as well. I haven’t had that animosity come my way so that was new. It’s not uncommon for us players to receive these, but there was just a few more on this occasion.”

“I didn’t really look into it much, I didn’t have to. I had a lot of people looking at it and monitoring it. You don’t really need to see them. A lot of comments got deleted. It did get pretty nasty from reports. Initially again, if your wife jumps online and you see (you) getting abused or even them getting abused for being your wife and kids, you probably don’t take it too well,” Alex Carey said.

“But 24 hours or 48 hours after that, things simmer down and you understand you’ve done nothing wrong and nothing changes. I actually deleted Instagram for a week or so and just put the phone down and focused on being present with the family,” he continued.

After a thrilling win at lord’s Australia took a 2-0 lead but could not manage to win the series as Ben Stokes-led England made a comeback in the rest of the three tests and levelled the series by 2-2.

