Former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Yohan Blake says he’s a big Sachin Tendulkar fan and during his time in India, he would like to take the autograph of the batting maestro.

Jamaica’s Blake will be in India to promote the Road Safety World Series — a T20 cricket event which will be played between former international cricketers of India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka in February next year.

Blake, one of the favourites to win gold in 100m and 200m events at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, will arrive in India during the first week of December to undertake various activities to create awareness towards road safety in the country where around 1,50,000 people are killed and more than 4,50,000 people are critically injured in road accidents every year.

“Given India’s love for cricket, I am sure that the organizers will be able to achieve what they intend to through this series,” Blake said. ‘Now that I am associated with this cause, I will do my best to spread the word, not only in India, but across the globe as road safety is a serious concern worldwide. I am happy to be associated with this cause, because, it also gives me an opportunity to give something back to the society. Not many might know, but I also like cricket and I am a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar. I will make sure that I get to meet him and take his autograph during my stay,” said Blake who is also the Road Safety Champion for the West Indies Legends team.

Blake was shocked when he heard that one person dies every four minutes in India and out of every hundred people dying in the world, 30 are Indians. “I have heard a lot about India and I always wanted to visit this wonderful country. I should thank the Road Safety World Series team for making this happen. I am aware about the number of deaths due to road accidents in India, I am also aware of cricket’s popularity in the country and how the fans idolise cricketers here. The Road Safety World Series is such a wonderful initiative — integrating sports with a noble cause to save human lives. I was blown away the moment I heard about it! Hats off to the organizers for coming up with such a concept,” he said.

Every nation featuring in the Road Safety World Series will have a Road Safety Champion who will work to promote the cause of road safety in and around the world. The Road Safety World Series is aims to human lives by creating awareness and changing people’s outlook towards road safety.

Apart from Tendulkar, the likes of West Indies legend Brian Lara, Australian Brett Lee, former India opener Virender Sehwag, Sri Lankan Muthiah Muralitharan among others will also be part of the event.

Tendulkar is also the brand ambassador of the series whereas Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the series.