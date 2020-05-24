Confessing that he is a big MS Dhoni fan, Bangladesh allrounder Mahmudullah said that he wanted to control and anchor games like the former India skipper. He also admitted watching Dhoni’s innings when he has no work and picking up small things. Also Read - Felt Great to be Back Out There: Stuart Broad After Individual Training

"I'm a huge fan of MS Dhoni, the way he controls himself. He also batted at five-six for the India team and whenever I sit idle I try to watch his innings, even watch live games of his. And try to learn how he composes himself in the game," the 34-year-old said during a live chat on Cricfrenzy.

Admitting that Dhoni has had a major influence in his cricketing career, Mahmudullah said it is not easy to average 50 plus with a strike rate of over 90 to compliment it.

“It is not easy having 50 plus average in ODI cricket for so many matches and having a strike rate of 90 plus, it’s amazing and the way he controls the game till the last, similarly I also have to bat at five-six so I try to learn these things from him. He’s been a great influence in my cricket arena,” he added.

The experienced Mahmudullah took over from Shakib-al-Hasan as captain of Bangladesh after the latter was banned for two years.