‘I Am Really Sorry’: Gautam Gambhir Recalls Apologising To Brendon McCullum In Front Of Entire Team

Gambhir swapped the Indian fast bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji who was injured with speedster Brett Lee. Because of Brett Lee's inclusion, he benched McCullum for the final against CSK.

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders won the Indian Premier League title two times now the former India opener has returned to the franchise as the team’s mentor for the 2024 season of cash-rich league.

Gambhir’s previous association with KKR from 2011-17 was nothing short of historic. During this period, the team won the title twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

“Before leaving for that final at Chepauk, I actually said sorry to Brendon McCullum in front of the entire team. I said ‘I am really really sorry I had to drop you. The reason is not your performance, the reason is our combination.’ No one wanted to do that. But I had the courage to apologize to him in front of the whole team. Nothing wrong in apologizing,” Gambhir recalled.

“Had I not apologized in front of the entire team, somewhere deep inside my heart, I would have had that guilt that I have not communicated well enough. Leadership is not only about taking appreciation or shutting yourself off or taking credit. It’s about doing this stuff as well. Sometimes it’s awkward but that’s how you grow as a leader,” Gambhir added.

In the recently concluded mini-auction for IPL 2024 KKR created history as they brought speedster Mitchell Starc for a whopping INR 24.75 crore.

Starc became the IPL’s most expensive player ever, taking over the tag from his Australia captain Pat Cummins in less than two hours at the auction, as Kolkata spent more than 75% of their purse at the auction.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.