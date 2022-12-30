‘I Am Rishabh Pant And A Cricketer,’ India Star Told Bus Driver Sushil Mann Who Came To Rescue After Horrific Accident

The 25-year-old India wicketkeeper batter was going to his home in Roorkee when his car collided with a divider. Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

Rishabh Pant is out of danger and is in stable condition. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on Friday when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition. Meanwhile, according to a India Today report, it was bus driver Sushil Mann who came to Pant’s rescue first.

“When I left from Haridwar at 4:25 am, at one stoppage, I slowed my bus and saw some light moving here and there around 300 metres away. It was hard to guess if it was a car. I told my conductor that something was wrong and an accident happened,” Mann was quoted as saying.

“At around 100 metres, the car collided with a divided on the Haridwar side. The car was facing the bus and the passengers got scared. The moment the car went towards the side of the connector, it already turned three to four times after crashing into the divider,” he continued.

“Pant was half outside the car and I hit the brakes and me and my conductor went out and took him outside the car. I asked him if he was alone and he said ‘yes’. I saw that he was conscious.

“Then he said that ‘I am Rishabh Pant and a cricketer’. I am not a huge cricket fan as I follow Kabaddi. We took him out and laid him on the divider. He asked for water and we gave it. One of the passengers covered him with a cloth.

On the one hand, I was trying to call the police, but it was busy. The ambulance was also busy. We were getting nervous as the fire was getting mightier. There was a pole on the road and we were worried if any other car could crash. My conductor told me to take him inside the bus and take him to the hospital. Then the police and ambulance came,” Mann added.

Dr. Sushil Nagar, who was the first to attend to Pant in the emergency ward of Saksham Hospital near Roorkee, said the cricketer didn’t suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigation.

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home,” Nagar told PTI. He suffered big bruises on his back but Nagar said those are not burn injuries.

“The injuries happened because he jumped out of car by breaking the window of his car as soon as it caught fire. As he landed on the side of the road on his rear, the skin peeled off. But those are not burn injuries and not very serious.”

The 25-year-old dozed off and lost control of his Mercedes early morning on Friday en route to his home in Roorkee. He was alone in the car. The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur town of Hardiwar district.

“He had two lacerations (blunt trauma) on his head but I didn’t put stitches. I have recommended him to Max Hospital where a plastic surgeon might see him,” Nagar said.

The doctor, however, said Pant suffered a ligament tear on his right knee and the extent of that injury can only be ascertained after an MRI scan.

“However reports of X Rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and detailed MRI,” he said.

Ligament injuries have various grades and it can take 2 to 6 months to regain full fitness, which puts a serious question mark over Pant’s availability for the home Test series against Australia, starting February 9.