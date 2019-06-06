Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has expressed his desire to help restore Manchester United to their former glory as a coach. United have been struggling to replicate their dominance under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson since the Scot retired in 2013 and they finished sixth last season in the Premier League while rivals Manchester City and Liverpool won major titles.

“If Manchester [United] need a coach, I’m the man to do it,” Maradona told FourFourTwo. “I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them,” former Argentine intrntional said. The controversial former World Cup winner is currently coaching Dorados in the Mexican second division admitted to having a soft spot for United. However, that has changed now with the rise of City and their Argentine striker Sergio Aguero.

“Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long,” he said. He further added, “So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson. But now I have to say Man City. I know you shouldn’t change like that but it’s because of Kun [Aguero]. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team”.

Maradona said that among United players, he likes Ander Herrera, who said earlier that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season and is widely connected with a move to Paris St Germain, while Paul Pogba doesn’t work hard enough.