Ace India boxer Sarita Devi is confident of landing a medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2019 saying she has prepared well for the showpiece event. The veteran boxer, who is currently in Russia for the championships, is in a crucial phase of her career and a gold or a silver from the event will confirm a direct entry for the Olympic Qualifier in Wuhan, China.

“I am well-prepared mentally and physically to win a medal here in Russia,” Sarita said in a media release. “I have worked a lot on my speed, foot work, agility and faster punches.”

The event gets underway from October 3 and will end on October 13. The 37-year-old Sarita, taking part in her pet event 60kg category, is hopeful of a medal and will be banking on her attacking game. The veteran boxer made headlines when she won gold in the World Championships back in 2006. She went on to win a bronze at the 2005 and 2008 World Championships. An Olympic Medal has always been a dream for the boxer and she hopes to fulfil her dream at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

