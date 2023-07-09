Home

‘I Can Beat Even Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo’: Sunil Chhetri On Commitment Towards Indian Team

With 92 international goals, Sunil Chhetri is third behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in active goalscorers list.

Sunil Chhetri led from the front as India won their ninth SAFF Championship title. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri might be third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when in active international goalscorers list, but the India captain promised to beat the Portuguese and the Argentinean when it comes to deliver for the Indian national team.

Chhetri recently led India to their ninth SAFF Championship title beating Kuwait in the final in Bengaluru. He also became the top scorer in the tournament with five goals to his name from as many games.

The Indian skipper emphasized that he is more focussed on helping the national team rather than looking into personal glory. “When it comes to giving your best for the country, I can beat even Messi and Ronaldo,” Chhetri told News18.

