Ahead of India’s all-important semifinal clash against New Zealand, Virat Kohli in a press conference jokingly said that the team would never lack a bowler as he could always bowl and be quite lethal at it.

In the regulation press conference before the match, the Indian skipper also said they are not thinking much about tomorrow’s game as it might generate mental pressure in the team and said the team is well equipped to handle the pressure.

On being asked how he feels about playing the semifinal with various players who were also there when he led India to the under-19 World Cup victory, Kohli said he never thought this would happen someday. He said, “A lot of players from that World Cup from our batch, from their batch, from other teams as well, made it to their national teams & are still playing. I think it is a really nice memory. Neither I nor him could have ever anticipated that one day this will happen.”

(Players like Ravindra Jadeja, Tim Southee and Kane Williamson featured in one of the semifinals of ICC U-19 World Cup in 2008 between India and New Zealand.)

When confronted about the toss and asked how important it will be to win the toss, the Indian skipper said, “We are not worried about the toss, whatever happens, we are prepared. For the Indian team, there is pressure and opportunity in every game. We are always ready to handle it but a world cup semifinal is different.”

In the past few days, speculations have risen that Dhoni might retire, especially after his repeated slow innings earned him a huge amount of criticism. To which Kohli said, “We are all very grateful for what MS Dhoni has done. He is always in a very happy, jovial mood.”

Talking about the opponents, the Indian captain said that they are not taking New Zealand lightly, despite them losing their last three matches. He said they are a strong side and Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are the most important players which India would like to get early.

On his personal game, Kohli said he is very happy doing what the team requires from him and that he is least bothered if he is scoring centuries or not. He heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and said at the moment the opener is the best one-day player in the world.