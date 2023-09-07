Home

‘I Cannot Blame Anyone But The Referee,’ Igor Stimac After India’s Semi Final Defeat Against Iraq

The Indian football team led by Sandesh Jhingan suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Iraq in the King's Cup 2023 semi-final.

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac. (Pic: AIFF)

New Delhi: The Indian football team led by Sandesh Jhingan suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Iraq in the King’s Cup 2023 semi-final, as Iraq came back from behind twice before defeating the Blue Tigers in the penalty shootout on September 7, Thursday.

The Blue Colts went to toe against Iraq but ended up falling short in the end in a nerve-racking penalty shootout which ended 5-4 in favour of the Lions of Mesopotamia.

The entire game was a story of defensive errors, India’s defence snapped in the crucial moments, while Iraq’s keeper had a moment to forget. At the end of the 90 minutes, the game was level on 2-2.

The clash went to a penalty shootout, where Iraq converted all of their spot kicks while India managed to score four. Brandon Fernandes struck the post in the first penalty and Gurpreet couldn’t keep out to bring India back into the game.

However, the controversial moment of the match was yet to unfold, as Iraq was awarded a second penalty, with the referee pointing to the spot for Jhingan’s alleged push in the penalty box.

Aymen Hussain converted the penalty to level the score at 2-2. However, the replays revealed that Jhingan was facing the play and the decision to award the penalty was questionable. The Indian players and coaches protested the controversial call but to no avail.

The Indian football team coach Igor Stimac expressed his frustrations to media outlet RevSportz, placing the blame on the referee for the match-changing decision that shifted the game in Iraq’s favor.

“I didn’t even want to go to the press conference because in the state I’m at the moment after being robbed in such a way, I didn’t want to go there and say the truth. Saying the truth, it’s a very hard thing to do here,” Igor Stimac said.

“FIFA is promoting fair play and humbleness, and the officials are the first one who needs to behave in such a way. The worst thing for a referee to do is to give something that never happened and to give something he couldn’t see,” he added.

“On the big screens on the pitch, there were replays of the incident. We were telling him to look at the screen, which is 20 meters big and he didn’t want to consider it, ” Stimac said.

