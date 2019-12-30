Anil Kumble believes India should need more wicket-taking bowlers over all-rounders at next year’s ICC T20 World Cup. He said Virat Kohli and Co should explore more wicket-taking option even if it means playing more fast bowlers than all-rounders.

“I certainly believe that you need wicket taking bowlers and someone like a Kuldeep and Chahal need to be a part of that in my view. Yes, there are instances where you know the ball gets wet because of the dew, then is it right for two wrist-spinners to be there,” former India captain Kumble told CricketNext in an interview on Monday.

“It is very important that you need to start looking out for wicket taking options. If it means that you need to bring in just fast bowlers who you believe will pick up wickets, rather than looking at all-rounders, which I think this team is looking for; I think that’s the critical aspect.”

According to India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs, Kumble reckons it will be paramount which player can come good in Australian conditions.

“It’s very important that India starts thinking about who will perform in Australian conditions and who is that bowler who has the ability to pick up wickets because that’s what will put pressure on the opposition,” he said.

When the conversation veered to MS Dhoni, Kumble feels that IPL form will be critical for the former skipper. “It’s all about how MS (Dhoni) goes about the IPL and if at all the Indian team believes that they need his services for the World Cup then from there on he may be a part of the team. But we will have to wait and see,” he said.

He also believes that the second wicketkeeper’s slot should be locked 10-12 games before the start of T20 World Cup.

“K L Rahul is someone that India may look to also use. Because he is pretty safe in T20 format. He is good, he has kept wickets for Karnataka. And we know the quality that he brings to white ball cricket as a batsman, so yes that is a very good option.

“But whatever option India take, I think it is important to freeze on that at least 10-12 matches prior to the World Cup.”