Home

Sports

‘I Do Think It Should Be At Least A Three-Game Series’-David Warner Suggests Change For WTC Final

‘I Do Think It Should Be At Least A Three-Game Series’-David Warner Suggests Change For WTC Final

Australia will take on India in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7-11.

'I Do Think It Should Be At Least A Three-Game Series'-David Warner Suggests Change For WTC Final

Australia: Australia cricketer David Warner who has joined the Australian squad for World Test Championship Final 2023 after finishing his Indian Premier League duty suggested slight changes for the final. Australia will take on India in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7-11.

This will be the first appearance of Australia in the WTC Final. On the other hand, India will play their second consecutive final.

You may like to read

“I think it’s great. I have been – I won’t say critical – but I do think it should be at least a three-game series with Test cricket only. You play two years of good cricket, then you play on a neutral venue against an opposition. We’ve all played here before but [this game is] not against the same [host] nation,” Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Trending Now

“It’s a great reward for the two best teams. Two world-class bowling attacks bowling with a Dukes ball on foreign land. It’s great and we’re excited for that. We’ve played some outstanding cricket over the last 18-24 months. We know what India will bring to the table. It’s a great neutral venue, two world-class bowling attacks with a Dukes ball and from a batter’s perspective, I can’t wait to get out there,” he added.

Earlier, Men in Blue was outclassed by New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch the title. Now both teams will look to win their maiden WTC Final.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES