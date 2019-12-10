World Champion PV Sindhu has endured inconsistent form ever since her World Championship gold, but she is confident of regaining top form in the BWF Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, starting December 11.

The season finale pits the 25-year-old against heavyweights Chen Yufei of China, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and He Bingjiao of China in Group A. Group B consists of Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, Nozomi Okuhara of Japan and Ratchanok Intanon and Busanan Ongamrungphan of Thailand.

Speaking to The Times of India, Sindhu revealed that she has been training hard with her Korean coach Park Tae Sang to iron the chinks. “I’ve been training with him for the last two-and-half weeks. He is helping me rectify my mistakes. We are watching all my matches and analysing where I went wrong,” Sindhu told TOI.

She did admit that is was disappointing that she has not been able to replicate the same form she had during her World Championship run and said she needs to do better in closing out games.

“I felt bad, worked on my mistakes and improved. I don’t feel that I am going down,” she said. “Many a time I conceded big leads and it was difficult to cover that gap. I was not lucky enough as I lost some close matches. I could have been more patient too,” said Sindhu and added she is working on being consistent,” she added.

She further told the national daily that there not added pressure on her.“There is no pressure. It’s different after becoming world champion, responsibilities are there. But every match is a new match.”