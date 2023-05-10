Home

This was started during the RCB's clash against Lucknow Super Giants when both were indulged in an on-field verbal spat after RCB beat LSG at Ekana Stadium.

'I Don't Have Time for Grudges And Anger'-Kohli's Reply To Naveen's Cryptic Mango Instagram Story

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batter Virat Kohli shared a cryptic Instagram video after Naveen-ul Haq’s cryptic mango story on Wednesday. This was started during the RCB’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants when both were indulged in an on-field verbal spat after RCB beat LSG at Ekana Stadium.

During RCB’s recent match against Mumbai Indians, Kohli was unable to fire runs as the batter got out after making one run. After his dismissal, Naveen took his Instagram and posted a photo of mangoes saying that “Sweet mangoes”.

Although that was a forgetful match for RCB as Mumbai Indians beat the franchise by six wickets (21 balls left). It was 140-run stand between Surykumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera prevailed over the 120-run effort by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell as Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets.

Today Virat Kohli took his Instagram and shared a video saying that, I don’t have time for grudges and anger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 💯th Degree – Success Wealth Motivation (@100thdegree)

Faf du Plessis led RCB is currently on seventh position of points table and the side will now face Rajasthan Royals for the 60th match of Indian Premier League which will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on 14th May, 3.30 PM IST.

How does RCB qualify for playoffs?

Bangalore is on the seventh position of the points table with 10 points from 11 matches. In order to enter into playoffs they need to win their remaining three games but at the same time hope that other teams underperform and fail to earn 16 points.

