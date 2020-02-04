USA legend Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou feels the former World No.1’s approach may not be helping her anymore and she needs to find an alternative route to find success which may involve thinking another strategy after her latest bid to win a record-equalling 24th major at the Australian Open failed.

Serena was beaten by China’s Wang Qiang in the third round. “We have to accept the fact that it’s not working,” Mouratoglou told the BBC on Tuesday.

“We have to face reality, but she’s positive that she can make it, otherwise she probably wouldn’t be on a tennis court anymore. She believes she can and I believe it too. She’s not that far, but we have to change a few things.

“Maybe come back with a different angle, strategy and goals so she can make it. She does feel positive, she feels negative too because it’s a failure when she doesn’t win a Grand Slam.”

Mouratoglou also conceded that Serena is running out of time. “She had everything to retire, 23 Grand Slam titles … it’s difficult to know how many chances she’ll have, I don’t know how long she’s going to be able to play, but being able to reach four Grand Slam finals says a lot about her level.

“Her level is good enough but we have to understand what’s going on, why she’s not able to win. There’s a big difference between reaching a final and winning one,” the coach explained.