India opener Shikhar Dhawan clarified that he doesn’t like that much after his photo with Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant sitting on his lap became the point of discussion in a daily show.

Dhawan was India TV’s Aap Ki Adaalat and was questioned about the photo, taken during India’s T20I series against South India. As soon as the photo came on the public domain, the eagle-eyed meme creators had a field day with it. Pant was the troll’s target as the Delhi batsman is under the pump owing to dismal performances with the bat recently.

“He (Pant) just came and sat on my lap,” Dhawan said of the photo. “I told him ‘Rishabh, get up, someone will click a photo. I don’t love guys that much that I’ll make them sit on my lap”.

“But he is 21-22 years, and he doesn’t listen. So he sat on my lap and said ‘I will sit here only’. So I said ‘Sit, what can I do?”. He is young and cheerful like most guys his age,” said Dhawan.

On a serious note, Dhawan backed his Delhi junior come good.

“Rishabh Pant is very talented. With his talent, he will serve India for a long time. He is completely focused and and working very hard. Sometimes there is just a situation where you can’t perform. But he is learning a lot from his journey. I am sure he will learn a lot. A player like him should be backed,” said Dhawan.

India begin the South Africa Test series on October 2 with the first of the three-match series in Vishakapatanam.