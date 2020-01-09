World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has insisted that he won’t enter the Australian Open 2020 with the thought of equaling Roger Federer’s Record Grand Slam tally of 20. Nadal, who is one short of Federer’s haul, won the US Open and the French Open titles last year to take his GS count to 19, one shy of matching Federer, and a win in Melbourne could bring him level with the Swiss rival.

“I honestly don’t think much (about Federer’s record),” Nadal said. “My only goal is to keep playing good tennis, keep enjoying this sport and being happy. And if that happens and I stay healthy then the goal is to keep producing chances in the events that I’m going to play.”

Nadal reiterated the same by saying his current focus is on performing well for Spain in the upcoming ATP Cup, where Nadal led its charge by showing terrific form having not dropping a set in the last three games. Spain qualified for the knockout stages in Sydney last year by defeating Japan comprehensively and remained unbeaten.

However, Nadal, despite his stellar form, was made to sweat a little by World No. 72 Yoshihito Nishioka, whom the Spaniard eventually beat 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and seven minutes. Nadal committed as many as 36 unforced errors in that game.

“It was the first experience with the heat here in Australia, so we played under heavy conditions and it was tough,” he said. “I played against a player who has started the season on fire, so it was an important victory for me and the team.”