“I Don’t Think It Is His Last Game”: MCA President Amol Kale Dismisses Rohit Sharma Playing His Final World Cup Match

There have been some rumours suggesting that Rohit will be playing his final World Cup, but the MCA president feels that Rohit is giving top-quality performance and there has been nothing official about his retirement.

"I Don't Think It Is His Last Game": MCA President Amol Kale. (Image: Twitter).

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Ahead of India’s semi-final clash against New Zealand Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale feels that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won’t be playing his final World Cup match.

“I don’t think so, this there is no official statement, Rohit is playing well he is in good form and I don’t think it is his last match,” Amol said while speaking to ANI.

India has fared well at the Wankhede Stadium in this World Cup, they registered a comprehensive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue restricted Sri Lanka for a score of 55 while defending a total of 358.

As India and New Zealand prepare to square off on the same venue Amol was quizzed about what can be expected from Wankhede’s pitch, to which he replied, “Pitch is a regular pitch that is made under the guidelines of ICC so I expect it to be an exciting match.”

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle talked about the Wankhede pitch and the ideal option to choose after winning the toss in the ICC Review Podcast and said, “I wonder with a fair bit of cricket (at Wankhede Stadium) recently whether it will grip a bit and If it does then it is a big advantage for India. Funnily, at the Wankhede, the toss has become a big factor because under the lights in the first 10 overs the ball is doing alarming things. Seventeen wickets have fallen in four games in the first 10 overs. The ideal recipe there would be to bat first, make 330 or 340 and try and pick up two or three wickets in the first Powerplay. India should fancy their chances.”

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.