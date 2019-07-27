As Mahendra Singh Dhoni undertakes the patrolling, guard and post duty with the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army in Kashmir, the Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said that he doesn’t think the Indian cricketer needs to be protected. “I don’t think we will need to protect him, he will protect the citizens and garrison entrusted to his task,” said Rawat.

Speaking to NDTV, the Army Chief said that Dhoni has successfully completed his training and like other soldiers he will be performing the role of a protector. He continued with his feelings for Dhoni and said the cricketer is perfectly equipped to accomplish the tasks assigned to him. “When a citizen of India wants to don the military uniform then he has to also be prepared to fulfill the task for which the uniform has been assigned to him. MS Dhoni has carried out his basic training and we know that he will be able to accomplish the task,” the General added.

He further added that Dhoni will be a part of the basic duties performed by his battalion and that his life will be like of any other soldier of his regiment. “He will now be performing with the 106 Territorial Army battalion (Para). It is a very good battalion and they have been performing line of communication duties, static protection and he will be a part of it,” the Army Chief General said.

Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper in 2015 having gone through and completed the required training programs at the training camp in Agra. He was awarded the post of Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army.

After the recently-concluded ICC World Cup, the former Indian captain decided to take a two-month leave from cricket to serve his unit. He will be with his unit in Kashmir Valley as a part of Victor Force from July 31 to August 15, 2019.